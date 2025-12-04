$99 Puerto Rico flights launch from Virginia airports via JetBlue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — If below freezing temperatures and snow in the forecast have you dreaming of your next warm-weather vacation, there's good news on the horizon. JetBlue is launching new non-stop flights from Richmond International Airport and Norfolk International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The airline is offering $99 one-way flights* on the new routes, which will begin in March 2026.

The schedule between San Juan and Richmond will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning March 26, 2026.

Flights between San Juan and Norfolk will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays starting March 27, 2026.



SJU – RIC Flight #1718

RIC – SJU Flight #1719

9:00 AM – 12:55 PM

1:50 PM – 5:25 PM



SJU – ORF Flight #928

ORF – SJU Flight #929

9:00 AM – 12:50 PM

1:50 PM – 5:20 PM



* Richmond (RIC) to/from San Juan (SJU): One way only. Subject to availability. Book by December 5, 2025 for travel April 7, 2026 – May 19, 2026, Tuesday and Saturday travel only.

21-day advance purchase required. Fares include government taxes and fees. Additional baggage fees and other optional service charges may apply. Fare rules, including change/cancellation policies, may also apply.

Norfolk (ORF) to/from San Juan (SJU): One way only. Subject to availability. Book by December 5, 2025 for travel April 8, 2026 – May 20, 2026, Wednesday travel only.

21-day advance purchase required. Fares include government taxes and fees. Additional baggage fees and other optional service charges may apply. Fare rules, including change/cancellation policies, may also apply. See jetblue.com for details.

