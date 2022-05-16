Chiropractor accused of sex crimes against patients will be allowed to attend son's graduation

RICHMOND, Va. — A chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients went before a judge Monday morning for what was supposed to be a plea agreement hearing, but instead his attorneys asked that the hearing be pushed back so he can attend his son's high school graduation.

Dr. Michael Pollock entered an Alford plea that will take affect June 10. Part of that plea requires him to register as a sex offender.

Because of that, he would not have been allowed on school property for his son's graduation from Veritas School on Brook Road on June 3 if the plea were accepted on Monday.

During Monday morning's hearing, the judge also agreed to amend Pollock’s house arrest on the day of his son’s graduation so he can attend festivities from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

But Pollock will admit on June 10 that the Commonwealth has enough evidence to find him guilty of three sex crimes. He was initially charged with four felony sex crimes, but those have been reduced to three misdemeanor charges.

The plea agreement noted that Pollock would serve a total of 15 days in jail, but his attorney believes he’s already served that time.

He would also have his medical license permanently removed and would not be allowed to apply for it to be reinstated in any jurisdiction.

Back in March, the Virginia Board of Medicine suspended Pollock's chiropractic license, following nine former patients filing sexual misconduct complaints with the board.

Pollock will not be allowed to have any contact with the victims listed in the indictment and must complete a mental health evaluation. He also has to maintain good behavior and complete a period of supervised probation.

One of the women named in the criminal case said during an appointment, Pollock bent her leg open, pulled her romper all the way down and put his fingers near her private area.

Another woman who worked for him in the 1980s said he massaged her breast during treatment.

CBS 6 spoke with the victims and accusers who attended Monday's hearing. They said they are disappointed with the terms of this agreement, and believe Pollock deserves a harsher punishment.

CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit has been following this investigation for the past year.