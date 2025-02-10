Man critically injured in Carytown shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Richmond's Carytown over the weekend, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of West Cary Street early Sunday morning.

The victim, who was shot in the stomach, suffered life-threatening injuries, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

