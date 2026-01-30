Candlelight vigil honors pedestrians killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A candlelight vigil at Richmond City Hall Thursday night paid tribute to pedestrians who have been killed by drivers.

The vigil comes after six pedestrians were killed in the city within three weeks spanning December and January.

Among them, director of the Valentine Museum Bill Martin, who was killed crossing East Broad Street, and 64-year-old Donald Jaciuk, who was struck by the driver of a dump truck while crossing Leigh Street.

Outside the city, Barbara Jones was killed in Henrico's West End in December, and Carri Williams was killed by a driver on Route 1 in Chesterfield.

Cathy Fleming's daughter, Lauren, was hit and killed in South Richmond in November.

"I don't know what the answer is," Fleming said. "I don't know what the answer is, but I know this is wrong. This is wrong."

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula recently vowed that the city will take new safety measures to protect people walking and biking.

