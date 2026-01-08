'We will change the streets': Richmond mayor announces immediate actions to prevent traffic deaths

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula announced sweeping changes Thursday to prevent traffic deaths following six pedestrian fatalities in the past three weeks, bringing the city's 2025 total to 13 deaths.

"We cannot accept that losing your life while walking, crossing the street, or heading to a bus stop is just part of living in a city," Avula said.

The mayor's immediate response includes launching a new Department of Transportation with a dedicated director, Andrew Boenau, within the city's Department of Public Works.

"It's going to ensure that every decision we make prioritizes the safety of people over speed," Avula said.

The comprehensive plan includes installing more red light cameras, speed tables and pedestrian hybrid beacons. The city will fast-track dedicated bike and bus lanes, increase corner clearance and parking enforcement to improve visibility at intersections, create a pedestrian safety task force with VCU, and conduct a road safety assessment on East Broad Street.

"We will change the streets, and we will enforce the rules," Avula said.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards acknowledged his department's traffic enforcement had been lacking and committed to conducting traffic enforcement operations every month for the next year.

"We understand the law is a teacher and, you know, last year as many of you know I got a ticket and I am driving better because of it," Edwards said.

When asked about enforcing traffic laws for cyclists and pedestrians as well, Edwards noted limitations following 2020 policy changes.

"There were some changes after 2020 that limited police's ability to deal with pedestrians in the roadway that is something we are unable to enforce now," Edwards said.

The mayor said there is no single cause behind the 13 pedestrian deaths in 2025. In one case, someone was walking in the roadway between two travel lanes. In another, someone was crossing mid-block. Valentine Museum Director Bill Martin was in a crosswalk with the light to cross when he was killed.

Regarding the investigation into Martin's death, Edwards emphasized thoroughness over speed.

"I think it's more important than the velocity of any potential arrest is making sure we dot all the i's and cross all the t's," Edwards said. "The things I think is sometimes lost is the amount of evidence our investigators are tasked with collecting go far beyond just a video camera, we are doing search warrants on cell phones, we are analyzing data on the cars EDR (electronic data recorders) we want to leave no stone unturned."

As Richmond continues growing with more people moving around downtown, Avula said a cultural shift must occur through infrastructure changes, enforcement and encouraging behavior changes.

"Like when you're in a college town, everybody stops for a pedestrian, it's just the expectation and so that is the cultural evolution that needs to happen," Avula said.

The plan also includes an education component reminding drivers, pedestrians and cyclists about road rules and safe navigation practices.

