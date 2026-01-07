Valentine Museum mourns longtime director Bill Martin, killed in Richmond crash: 'It's just a shock'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Valentine Museum in Richmond is grappling with the sudden loss of its longtime director Bill Martin, who died December 28 after being struck by a car while crossing Broad Street just blocks from the museum he led for over 30 years.

Acting director Meg Hughes, who worked alongside Martin for 21 years, said the museum community is still processing the shock of losing someone who was central to the institution's mission and identity.

"I think it's just a shock, because you expect him to walk through the lobby. You expect him to pop in your office," Hughes said.

Martin dedicated more than three decades to leading the Valentine Museum, crafting its message of challenging visitors to examine Richmond's complex history and their own perspectives on power and voice in the community.

"This place was such a big part of his life," Hughes said.

The museum's core exhibit, "This is Richmond, Virginia," reflects Martin's vision of encouraging critical thinking about the city's ongoing history. The exhibit is designed to evolve and change, challenging visitors to consider who has power and who doesn't.

"We can disagree on things, and want to make sure that we have different viewpoints, and there can never be too many stories," Hughes said, describing the philosophy Martin championed.

Hughes remembered Martin as someone with a great sense of humor who could be wonderfully sarcastic when he wanted to be. But beyond his personality, she said Martin was fundamentally a connector whose network in the museum and broader Richmond community was unmatched.

"I mean, his network is unmatched in terms of who he knew and he would make connections," Hughes said.

The outpouring of support following Martin's death has been overwhelming, Hughes said, with stories pouring in about how he supported both the broader museum community and individuals new to Richmond.

In response to the loss, the museum is scaling back its January events, with one exception: a lecture on Religious Freedom Day on Jan. 16, an issue that meant a lot to Martin. The museum is also planning an open house on Feb. 7 to give those who knew Martin a chance to grieve together.

"It'll hopefully be an experience that will be healing for people to be able to know that he meant so much to so many people in the community," Hughes said.

Looking ahead, Hughes said the museum recently completed a five-year plan and is positioned to move forward while honoring Martin's vision of education, connection and conversation. This includes continuing to challenge visitors through exhibits like the one examining the museum's namesake, Edward Valentine, and his sculptures of Confederate leaders that promoted the Lost Cause narrative.

"Encouraging people to take a critical look at why do they believe what they believe, and how do they come to those beliefs," Hughes said of the museum's ongoing mission.

As Hughes steps into her new role, she finds herself asking how Martin would handle various situations, though she knows he wouldn't want her to simply replicate his approach.

"He wouldn't want me necessarily to do exactly what he did, but he'd want me to think critically," Hughes said.

For Richmond residents, Hughes encourages active community engagement, reflecting Martin's own approach to life.

"Don't sit back and let things happen, but be part of the process, because that's how he approached life," Hughes said.

Richmond police say the investigation into the crash that killed Martin is ongoing, and they are consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine if charges are appropriate.

