The Valentine announces date for open house to honor Bill Martin: 'An opportunity to come together'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Valentine Museum announced a date for an open house to honor longtime director Bill Martin after his death.

Martin was struck by a driver while crossing Broad Street on Dec. 27, just two blocks from the Valentine. He died from his injuries the following day.

The open house in Martin's honor will be held on on Saturday, Feb. 7.

"More details will be shared soon, but this gathering will offer an opportunity to come together, share memories and reflect on Bill’s life and work. Thank you for your continued support and for holding Bill’s legacy with such care."

A social media post notes that January "will be a quieter month for public programming at the Valentine" after Martin's death.

"While we remain open, we have made the decision to reschedule much of what was planned in order to allow time and space to grieve and process together," the post reads.

An exception is the Valentine's Life, Liberty and Happiness lecture, which will take place as planned on Jan. 16, Religious Freedom Day, at the Library of Virginia.

"This lecture series was a particular favorite of Bill’s and we hope you will join us."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube