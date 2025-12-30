Pedestrian fatally struck on Glenside Drive in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was fatally struck in Henrico Tuesday evening, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Glenside Drive and Inglewood Street.



Police were on scene as of 7 p.m. Northbound Glenside Drive is shut down between Bethlehem Road and Cloverdale Street as Henrico Police’s Crash Team investigates the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube