Pedestrian hit and killed by dump truck near Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Richmond's Carver neighborhood, according to Richmond Police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Leigh Street and North Harrison Street, near Carver Elementary School. A man in his 60s was hit while walking in a crosswalk. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No students were involved in the incident.

Police said the driver remained at the scene following the incident. The truck belongs to a private company.

This is the second fatal pedestrian collision in Richmond this year, according to police. A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Semmes Avenue over the weekend.

Multiple pedestrians have been killed in the area within the last two weeks.

A woman was killed crossing Glenside Drive in Henrico on December 30, and Bill Martin, director of the Valentine museum, died on December 28 after being seriously injured while walking in downtown Richmond the day before.

Additionally, a man was hit and killed while walking on Hull Street Road in Richmond on Christmas.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

