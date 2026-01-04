Woman walking killed in Richmond hit-and-run crash, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Richmond's Southside late Saturday night.

Police were called to Semmes Avenue between 14th Street and Cowardin Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The scene is not far from several apartment buildings.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the driver fled the area after the collision.

The Richmond Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

