Winter Storm Warning for eastern Virginia, Winter Weather Advisory elsewhere

RICHMOND, Va. -- A developing coastal storm will bring periods of rain through the morning. While there may be a brief lull around midday, the precipitation will pick up again during the afternoon. The rain will mix with snow north and northwest of Richmond. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A change to wet snow will occur from north to south by the early evening. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s, which will prevent the wet snow from sticking initially. As the precipitation increases during the early evening, the wet snow may begin to accumulate.

Weather alerts for this afternoon through Monday:



Winter Storm Warning for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula

Winter Weather Advisory for most other areas, except far west and southwest of Richmond

Blizzard warning for the Eastern Shore

Snowfall accumulations will be highest in eastern Virginia, where at least 2-4" will occur. Localized totals over 6" will be possible near the coast.

For the Richmond metro, a slushy coating to an inch or two will be possible where the ground gets cold enough. Accumulations could be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces. The best chance for seeing two inches of snow will be north and east of downtown Richmond.

Farther south and southwest, little to nothing is expected. Perhaps a coating to under an inch in some locations.

(WTVR)

Winds will increase tonight into Monday, with gusts over 30 mph possible in central Virginia, and over 40 mph at the coast.

The snow will be gone Monday morning, but some clouds will remain. A little bit of sunshine is likely, with afternoon highs in the low and mid 40s.

Tuesday will be chilly with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s in the morning, and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Milder weather will return on Wednesday with highs in the mid/upper 50s.

Our next system will bring some rain to the region on Thursday, with highs around 60.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.