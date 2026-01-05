Mayor Avula says he's asking his team to identify opportunities to make Richmond streets safer for pedestrians

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula released a statement Monday saying he is asking his team to identify urgent opportunities to improve safety for residents who walk, roll or ride on the city's Southside after a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

It comes as the city is seeking the public's feedback on a number of projects working towards Vision Zero, the city's goal to eliminate traffic deaths.



"Yesterday, I learned about yet another crash in the City in which a driver hit and killed a pedestrian. Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team is actively investigating this tragic incident—the second pedestrian death in just over a week," Avula said. "It’s another heartbreaking loss, and my thoughts are with the family of the victim."

Avula emphasized moving with "urgency and precision" to focus the efforts in the areas that need it most.

"I urge every driver: slow down, put your phone away. We cannot accept traffic deaths as normal," Avula concluded. "The only way we will achieve the goal of zero traffic-related deaths, is by committing to a culture of safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and changing our behaviors to prioritize safety for all."

The Vision Zero surveys close January 16. Click here to view Survey #1, which focuses on improving intersections quickly. Click here to view Survey #2, which highlights more than 400 intersections getting quick-build improvements in the city.

Click here to view the Vision Zero dashboard.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube