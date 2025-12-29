Richmond wants your input on intersection safety improvements

RICHMOND, Va. — In an effort to make intersections safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike, the City of Richmond is looking for residents to share their voices on two surveys by January 16.

Data shows that 82% of all deadly crashes in the city since 2017 have been at an intersection, something the city hopes to change with its Vision Zero plan.

The first survey focuses on improving intersections quickly, using low-cost materials including paint, flexible posts, signs and temporary curb elements to create protected intersections, roundabouts, curb extensions and median islands.

The second survey highlights more than 400 intersections getting quick-build improvements in the city, including those low-cost improvements from the first survey, left-turn hardening and high visibility crosswalks.

The surveys close January 16. Click here to view Survey #1. Click here to view Survey #2.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

