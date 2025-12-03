Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond woman dies after being hit by driver

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has died after being hit by a driver in South Richmond over the weekend, according to police.

Lauren Jones, 40, was struck in the 6000 block of West Carnation Street on Saturday, Nov. 29. Police found her down and unresponsive in the road when they arrived around 5:30 p.m.

Jones was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

The Richmond Police crash team interviewed the driver, who remained on the scene. According to investigators, Jones was in the road when she was hit.

No charges have been filed at this time. If you have information about this crash, contact RPD Crash Team Investigator K. Quinn at (804) 646-6190 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

