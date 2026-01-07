Woman hospitalized after being hit by driver on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Route 1 in Chesterfield County Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Route 1, according to Chesterfield County Police. The driver was traveling south when they hit the pedestrian.

Emergency responders transported the woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

Police closed Route 1 southbound from Bensley Commons Boulevard to Alcott Road for an extended period as investigators worked the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

