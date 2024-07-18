Broken pipe leaking sewage into James River is being repaired; why permanent solutions could be a 'challenge'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A broken pipe leaking sewage in the James River is being repaired, but long-term and permanent solutions could be a "challenge," a spokesperson with the City of Richmond's Department of Public Utilities confirmed with CBS 6.

The Virginia Department of Health issued a recreational water advisory for the James River from Manchester Bridge at 9th Street in Richmond to the ending of Osborne Landing in Henrico County, a span of about 12 miles.

The levels of E. Coli found in recent water samples were deemed at least 10 times higher than what's considered safe.

"The readings from Tuesday were very high," said Michael Gillert, a GIS and Water Quality Program Manager who tested water levels near Dock Street Park Thursday morning. "As high as they could be, actually."

Just a few days prior, a high level of bacteria was found in the water from untreated sewage mixing with stormwater.

"Because Richmond's a historic city and has really old infrastructure for its sewage and stormwater, we have times where it's too much rain, it overwhelms the capacity of the system, to push everything toward our treatment plant, so it's untreated sewage," said Bill Street with the James River Association.

The pipe leakage is a separate incident, caused by "failed bypass pump operation," which diverts the sewer around the failed line segment of the pipe, according to DPU.

Immediate repairs include the installation of large, 42" inflatable plugs designed to close off segments of the sewer line while repairs are taking place. According to DPU, as of Thursday afternoon, the installation was more than 50% complete.

Other repairs include isolation of the damaged line segment to prevent any additional flow, as well as a temporary patch to the impacted area of the pipe.

"A longer-term and permanent solution requires an in-depth engineering design and coordination as this 42" pipe is elevated above the river, where access is a challenge," DPU told CBS6. "The City of Richmond is an old city with aged infrastructure. The Department of Public Utilities is responsible for a territory with 5,000 miles of water, sewer and gas pipes as well as 200,000+ other assets (fire hydrants, meters, valves). Condition assessments to help inform repair, rehabilitation and replacement schedules."

VDH and the Department of Wildlife Resources are warning against swimming, wading, tubing, or whitewater kayaking, saying it could pose health risks and lead to cross-contamination.

"We've been testing the water along the James River for over 10 years now, and on average, 85% of the time, it's safe to swim in the James River, but you need to know when that 15% is," Street said.

Riverside Outfitters Co-Owner and President Matt Perry said customers ready to go out on the water had to be turned away when VDH released the advisory.

"It takes the wind out of your sales. I mean, you spend a lot of time prepping for the summer, getting set up, not to mention for every individual trip and then to have all that effort just get flushed away is a little rough," Perry said. "We're at about $2,500 of lost revenue, and we're just starting."

Perry said throughout his 17 years in the business, there have been several instances where sewage leakage in the water has impacted his customers.

A CBS 6 investigation from 2020 found more than 11 billion gallons of untreated wastewater went into the James River between 2014 and 2018, according to Combined Sewer System records from the City, thanks to a system that's carried stormwater and sewage in the same pipes to a treatment plant since the Civil War.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.