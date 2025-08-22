Central Virginia chorus wraps up summer workshop with 80s hits and harmonies

RICHMOND, Va. — The Greater Richmond Chorus has wrapped up its five-week "Summer Fling '25" a cappella workshop.

Singers of all levels had the chance to learn four-part harmonies of some classic 80s hits during the program, which concluded with a friends-and-family concert performance.

Music brings community together

Vera Crouse, director of the Greater Richmond Chorus, spoke about the power of music to unite people during challenging times.

"In a world that we face today with so many challenges and so much unrest, man, it's incredible to get together and let all that be work together and create something that could not be achieved on your own," Crouse said.

Singer rediscovers passion for choral music

Stephanie Hunt, a singer and musician who participated in the workshop, said the experience reminded her of her deep connection to choral singing.

"I already knew that I really missed singing in a chorus context with all these different harmonies and textures, but being part of it and being surrounded by looking at the sheet music again, it's just really reminded me how it's a very ingrained part of who I am, and something I need to stay connected to," Hunt said.

Next workshop on the horizon

If you're wondering when you can get in on the fun, their next guest program, "Holiday Hullabaloo," will likely start around late October.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.