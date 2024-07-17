Health Department: Avoid James River swims from Manchester Bridge to Osborne Landing due to sewage concern

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) urged Virginians to avoid swimming, wading, tubing, and whitewater kayaking in the James River from the Manchester Bridge (9th Street) in Richmond to Osborne Landing in eastern Henrico County. There is concern about bacteria levels in the water due to a sewage release near the Pipeline Trail.

"On July 16, a sewer release near the Pipeline Trail, along the James River, was first reported to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and VDH. The situation is being actively monitored by both DEQ and VDH. The advisory will be lifted once bacteria levels are at levels acceptable for recreational contact," a statement from the VDH read. "The COR DPU is in the process of shutting down the pipeline and making assessments. Repairs will begin as soon as possible. DEQ is conducting water sampling along the James River to assist VDH in determining advisory updates. Additional samples will be taken once the sewer repair is complete."

The water advisory, which covers 12 miles of the James River, includes:

Great Shiplock Park

Chapel Island

Dock Street Park

Wharf Street/Intermediate Terminal

Ancarrow’s Landing

Osborne Landing

The state said activities like boating, fishing, and canoeing, which are less likely to result in going underwater, may continue with caution to avoid contact with the water.

"VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time. The Richmond drinking water intake is upstream from the impacted site and remains unaffected," the statement continued. "Swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, or fever. Contact with contaminated water can also cause infections of the ears, nose, throat, and skin."

