Voting opens to name Maymont's second porcupette

First look at Maymont's new porcupettes
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The community can now cast their vote for the name of Maymont's second porcupette.

"Porcupette fever continues! In the month since we announced the arrival of the two female baby porcupines at The Robins Nature Center, we've seen a surge of visitors to watch the little darlings eat, play and grow in their special nursery room there," the nature center shared. "One porcupette was already named Sandy by a generous Maymont donor, so we asked Richmond to help us name Sandy's little buddy."

Of over 110 suggested names, Maymont has selected five for the final vote:

  • Quillma
  • Rizzo
  • Prickles
  • Barb
  • Sallie

Click here to vote for your favorite name on the Maymont website. Voting will be open through Thursday, August 27. The winning name will be revealed on Saturday, September 6, at The Robins Nature Center.

