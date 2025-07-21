Baby porcupines find new home at Maymont: You're invited to help name one

RICHMOND, Va. — A pair of baby porcupines, known as porcupettes, have found a new home at Richmond's Maymont nature center.

The two young porcupines were born in Michigan in May and needed a new home once they were weaned because they aren't equipped to survive on their own in the wild.

They will make their public debut on Friday, July 25, when visitors to The Robins Nature Center can watch them play, eat and nap through the large nursery room windows.

The pair will eventually move into an outdoor habitat built just for them along the Virginia Wildlife Trail.

"We are delighted to provide a forever home to these adorable porcupettes as they grow into their roles as animal ambassadors at Maymont,” Parke Richeson, Maymont President & CEO, said. “Porcupines were once native to Virginia, until habitat loss and hunting depleted their numbers in the mid-1800s. They are beginning to return to our region, but are still very rare to see."

Maymont

While one porcupette is named Sandy, the other one needs a name.

Maymont invites the public to help suggest names by making a donation to support animal care and the Maymont 2025 initiative between now and August 17.

Four names will be put to a community vote between August 22-28, with the winning name to be revealed at The Robins Nature Center on September 6, and then on social media and Maymont.org.

