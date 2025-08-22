Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU milk drive collects over 2,200 ounces

RICHMOND, Va. — The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU collected more than 2,200 ounces of donated breast milk during its first-ever milk drive this week, enough to benefit nearly 9,000 babies across Central Virginia.

The hospital organized the drive during August, which is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, to highlight the life-saving impact human milk can provide to infants, especially those born prematurely or who are critically ill.

Among the donors was Delanie Letard, who lost her first child nearly 7 years ago and has since made it her mission to help other families through milk donation.

"I wanted really badly to donate all the milk that I had after he didn't survive. But I told myself it was too much to try and pump and donate when I didn't have a baby at home. So, when we had our now oldest in December of 2019, I had so much milk, I said I am now going to do the thing I wanted to do and donate milk. So, I donated for all three of them. And I think it's just like a way I can heal my heart a little of the loss I had of my child," Letard said.

The donated milk will provide essential nutrients to vulnerable infants throughout the region, with the hospital noting that human milk is particularly crucial for premature babies and those facing serious health challenges.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.