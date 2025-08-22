Saying goodbye to Antoinette Essa

RICHMOND, Va. — After more than a decade of bringing Richmond viewers behind-the-scenes of the area's biggest events and shows, CBS 6's Antoinette Essa is taking her final bow.

Antoinette, who joined the WTVR family in 2009, became the face of "The A-List" in 2010, giving Central Virginians an inside look at everything from Broadway shows to local festivals.

Antoinette broke into broadcasting at a young age in Monrovia, Liberia, where she was born. She moved to the United States in 1977. Her experience spans over 30 years of working in radio, television, and cable in the Richmond area.

Beyond her on-air work, Antoinette has been deeply involved in community service, volunteering with organizations like the Red Cross and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. She's also a proud mother and grandmother.

In 2017, Antoinette fulfilled a lifelong dream by returning to school and earning her Master of Divinity from Virginia Union University.

That spiritual calling is now leading her to a new chapter: Antoinette will begin a pastoral education program this fall, where she will further her lifelong commitment to service and community through pastoral care.

