Dr. Danielle Spencer, 'What's Happening!!' star turned veterinarian, remembered at memorial service

RICHMOND, Va. — Friends, family and loved ones gathered to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Danielle Spencer during her memorial service on Thursday.

The beloved child star turned veterinarian passed away on Aug. 11 at 60 years old.

Spencer was known worldwide as "Dee" from the popular 1970s sitcom "What's Happening!!" She later became a veterinarian in the Richmond area.

Those who knew her are remembering her for her determination to live fully and the positive mark she left on people and animals alike.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.