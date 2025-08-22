Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond launches major pedestrian safety project on Main and Cary streets

The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works is launching a new pedestrian safety project along Main and Cary streets between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvidere Street.
RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works is launching a new pedestrian safety project along Main and Cary streets between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvidere Street.

The project will install pedestrian curb extensions designed to enhance pedestrian visibility and reduce crossing distances for walkers. The improvements aim to make the roadways safer for both pedestrians and drivers in the busy downtown corridor.

Construction will cause some disruptions, including intermittent lane closures during the work period. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes when possible.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month and is expected to be completed by April 2026.

