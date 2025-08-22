Eastern Virginia Flood Warnings continue; plus weekend weather outlook

RICHMOND, Va. — Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect through Friday for all of eastern Virginia. Water levels will be 1 to 3 feet above normal during high tide cycles.

Friday will become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will decrease during the day.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be humid with mixed clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. An approaching cold front may cause isolated storms in the metro by late in the day, but there is a better chance of scattered storms well west of I-95.

After a muggy start Monday, humidity levels will drop during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It will be very comfortable Tuesday through late next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with low humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

