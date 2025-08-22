Richmond nonprofit helps families experiencing homelessness find stability as kids return to school

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven-year-old Za'Khiah bonds with her mother Integrity over a good book, each word of the cat story inspiring the young artist to create drawings while reminding the pair of old memories.

"We had a cat named Majesty before we moved here but you know the circumstances," Integrity said.

Facing homelessness, the two were given temporary housing with the nonprofit Housing Families First just over a month ago.

"Staying from hotel to hotel, struggling to get her in school but being here has definitely taken a lot but it gave me a little bit of stability," Integrity said.

It's a financial bind Beth Van-Turnbull and Jasmine Snead say a lot of families are facing right now as kids head back to school.

"Richmond rents have gone up more than 20% over five years, wages have not kept up and so people struggle to find housing and there's also just not enough housing," Van-Turnbull said.

"Homelessness looks like me, it looks like you. It looks like the person at the grocery store walking past you," Snead said.

The nonprofit aims to help parents get back on their feet while assisting students with the tools they need for school.

"Whatever we're able to do to ensure that that normalcy continues to happen, and especially keeping them in the schools that they originally are coming from," Snead said.

Between providing school supplies, transportation, home goods, housing and resources, the nonprofit says they offer various programs for families and young adults experiencing different levels of a housing crisis.

"We find good options for rental homes that meet their needs, that keep them in their locality," Van-Turnbull said.

"We can help with those initial move in cost like security deposit, utility deposit and first months rent," Van-Turnbull said.

"It gives people a lifted weight to be able to focus on the different things that they need," Snead said.

A path towards having their own space Integrity says she looks forward to.

"I pray a lot, that's it, her and God that's what keeps me going," Integrity said.

"But it's ok after this situation I will be getting another one because I love cats," Integrity said.

Housing Families First says they are always in need of household items. If you'd like to give or are in need of resources, click here.

