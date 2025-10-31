3 injured after I-95 wreck in Richmond; crews work to drag flipped box truck down exit ramp

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are working to clear a three-vehicle wreck along Interstate 95 in Richmond that sent three people to the hospital on Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the I-95 south exit for I-64 east and N 7th Street (Exit 75) around 11:15 a.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Officials said a box truck and an SUV were traveling in the exit lane when another SUV "from the I-95 mainline" crossed over into the exit lane and hit the two other vehicles.

"The reason the third vehicle left the mainline remains under investigation," troopers said.

Three people were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

"VDOT and recovery crews are working to remove the overturned box truck by dragging it down the exit ramp to the Third Street emergency pull-off, where efforts will be made to upright the vehicle," officials said.

VDOT officials said drivers along I-95 south "can expect delays" as the heavily-traveled exit for I-64 east and N 7th Street remains closed.

Troopers said the investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.