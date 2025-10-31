Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

3 injured after I-95 wreck in Richmond; crews work to drag flipped box truck down exit ramp

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 31, 2025
3 injured after I-95 wreck in Richmond; crews work to drag flipped box truck down exit ramp
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are working to clear a three-vehicle wreck along Interstate 95 in Richmond that sent three people to the hospital on Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the I-95 south exit for I-64 east and N 7th Street (Exit 75) around 11:15 a.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Officials said a box truck and an SUV were traveling in the exit lane when another SUV "from the I-95 mainline" crossed over into the exit lane and hit the two other vehicles.

"The reason the third vehicle left the mainline remains under investigation," troopers said.

Three people were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

"VDOT and recovery crews are working to remove the overturned box truck by dragging it down the exit ramp to the Third Street emergency pull-off, where efforts will be made to upright the vehicle," officials said.

VDOT officials said drivers along I-95 south "can expect delays" as the heavily-traveled exit for I-64 east and N 7th Street remains closed.

Troopers said the investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Ohio panel, Virginia lawmakers move forward with redistricting plans Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to Richmond Dec. 6 with extended route Virginia Senate approves amendment to redraw congressional districts Virginia Fresh Match launches promotion to help SNAP families stretch budgets House linked to Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘first and last love’ listed in Fulton Hill Virginia State University receives record-high $50M donation Virginia weather will be sunny, breezy, and cool on Friday State of the Schools: Richmond reports academic gains, expansion plans Man seriously injured in Richmond street takeover speaks out CBS 6 launches 'Hand to Hold' series Nov. 1 for National Adoption Month

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone