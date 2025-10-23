Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Downtown Richmond shooting

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 22, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot in Downtown Richmond late Wednesday night, according to Richmond Police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of North 8th Street around 11:13 p.m. They found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective Austin Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

