RICHMOND, Va. — Army veteran Frank Bland makes sure to remind himself of his weighty title on days like Dec. 7.

"I am a living miracle," Bland said.

Not for anything he's done, but for his father's actions 83 years ago during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"Had dad not escaped that inferno that was engulfing him and grabbed that rope, I wouldn't be here," Bland said.

Bland describes in detail how his father survived one of the deadliest attacks in U.S. history. His father was aboard the USS Tennessee when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

"He heard screaming," Bland said. "Oil was in the water. Flames were skirting about on top of the water and anyone who jumped in immediately succumbed."

His father's survival came down to faith and a miraculous moment.

"He literally called on God," Bland said. "He told me years later, he testified in churches that it was the grace of God. He heard his voice, he sent angels, and the next thing you know, a rope came down on the USS Tennessee."

The young sailor endured what many others could not.

"War is ugly, but this is what this 19-year-old and so many others had to endure while they were out there," Bland said.

Son of Pearl Harbor survivor ensures father's story lives on 83 years later

Many of those names were read aloud at the Virginia War Memorial on Sunday during its wreath-laying ceremony. The ceremony honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who survived and shone a light on the civilians who carry their legacies.

Eight U.S. battleships were severely damaged during the attack, 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed and 2,403 Americans were killed.

The memorial also highlighted acts of courage like those displayed by Navy Officer Donald Ross, who was aboard the USS Nevada.

Ross assumed responsibility on the battleship, which was badly damaged by bombs and torpedoes in the attack, and kept it powered until it was able to be beached. It was the only battleship to do so during the Japanese attack.

Ross was later awarded the Medal of Honor.

Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director, emphasized the importance of remembrance.

"Dec. 7th is not just another day," Mountcastle said. "And it never can be and it never will be here at the Virginia War Memorial.

To ensure that day is never forgotten, veterans like Bland challenge others to listen for how they may be connected to this history.

"By me sharing this story with you, you become soul, body, spirit in realizing you are now in that family of a bond where we know we are of one here," Bland said.



