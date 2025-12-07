Police work triple shooting with 2 crime scenes in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a triple shooting with two crime scenes in a Richmond neighborhood that sent three people to the hospital on Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Stockton Street for a report of a shooting just after 8:40 a.m., according to officials with Richmond Police.

That is where officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Police later discovered a third shooting victim, another woman. Her injuries were also described as not life-threatening.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the second scene is on Swansboro Lane. That is about four-tenths of a mile away from the Stockton Street location.

All three people were taken to an area hospital, police said.

No additional details about any arrests or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.