RVA Freedom rally draws crowd in support of Iran war

RICHMOND, Va. — A group gathered in downtown Richmond on Sunday to show support for the war with Iran, praising President Trump's actions following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader — as oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three and a half years.

Demonstrators attended the RVA Freedom Event near Richmond City Hall, saying U.S. airstrikes are helping the country and its regime change as the conflict enters its second week.

But Richmonders are at odds over the war. On Saturday, a separate group protested against the conflict, warning that continued U.S. interference could be catastrophic.

Local News Richmond demonstrators join national protest to 'stop the war on Iran right now' WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The spike in oil prices comes as the war with Iran continues to hinder production and shipping in the Middle East. Trump offered assurance to consumers in a social media post Sunday.

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump said. "ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY."

National News Crude oil prices top $100 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production, shipping The Associated Press

Meanwhile, Iran-aligned Iraqi Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah praised the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader, calling him "a figure possessing the leadership qualifications and competence necessary to shoulder the responsibilities of this great trust in these critical times."

In a statement, the group said the choice "is further proof of the vigilance of the Assembly of Experts and their deep foresight regarding the existential challenges facing the nation in confronting global arrogance," adding that he is "the best successor for the best predecessor."

WATCH: Fuel depot hit in Tehran as Trump vows to widen attacks on Iran

Fuel depot hit in Tehran as Trump vows to widen attacks on Iran

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.