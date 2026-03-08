Richmond demonstrators join national protest to 'stop the war on Iran right now'

RICHMOND, Va. — A small group of demonstrators gathered in Richmond's Monroe Park on Saturday to protest against the war with Iran, joining what organizers described as a national day of action with similar rallies taking place across dozens of cities.

Demonstrator Violeta Vega said the protest was prompted by the ongoing conflict, its cost to American taxpayers, and reports that the Pentagon is planning to send ground troops into Iran.

"The war on Iran, the unnecessary and brutal war on Iran has continued since February 28th, costing U.S. taxpayers over a billion dollars every day. And just yesterday it came out that the Pentagon is actually planning to put boots on the ground. So we're really out here to meet the moment, to really let everyone here in Richmond know," Vega said.

Vega said the demonstration was part of a broader national movement.

"This is just beyond just Richmond," Vega said. "There's... dozens of cities that are also participating in this national day of action to come together to stop the war on Iran right now."

Protesters said that if the U.S. sends ground troops into Iran, the consequences would be catastrophic. The group drew comparisons between the current conflict and the Iraq War, claiming the war would deepen an already growing economic crisis.

Vega said the burden of the war would fall on ordinary Americans, not those in power.

"My message to the viewers would be that the billionaires, the warmongers, those in the Pentagon, those in the White House — it's not going to be their children, it's not going to be their sisters, their brothers, none of their relatives are going to be fighting this war. It's going to be people like you and me, and it's going to be our brothers and our sisters and our siblings," Vega said.

The rally came on the same day President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by their spouses and top administration officials, attended the dignified transfer of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait. Trump spoke earlier in Miami, calling the troops heroes and saying their return was heartbreaking. He said he wants to limit U.S. war deaths.

Trump remained silent during the transfer, as protocol requires, and saluted as flag-draped transfer cases moved from the military aircraft to waiting vehicles. He later told reporters it was a "very sad day" and that he was "glad we paid our respects."

