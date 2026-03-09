Jailed Richmond real estate agent dies after conspiracy to commit murder arrest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond real estate agent died Sunday, two days after his arrest on conspiracy to commit murder charges, according to Henrico police.

Michael Barrett, 45, was found injured in his cell at Henrico Jail West on Sunday afternoon after it "appeared he had harmed himself," police said.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, police said.

"Detectives within Henrico Police's Criminal Investigations Section are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause and manner of death," a Henrico police spokesperson said.

Barrett was arrested Friday after being identified as a suspect through a joint investigation involving the Richmond Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, police said.

"Evidence gathered as part of this investigation resulted in Henrico police obtaining warrants of conspiracy to commit a felony and solicitation of a crime against Mr. Barrett," a Henrico police spokesperson said.

Relatives of Barrett's estranged wife told CBS 6 the charges were in relation to the couple's relationship and issued the following statement:

"The family wishes to thank the many coordinating agencies that brought Michael Barrett into custody. [They] worked tirelessly to keep everyone safe," the statement read.

Barrett, a real estate agent with Re/Max, had been in the business since 2004, according to his website.

