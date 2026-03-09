Witnesses: Drivers did donuts, crowds threw eggs during street takeover in Richmond's West End

RICHMOND, Va. — Witnesses say more than 100 people gathered in Richmond's West End early Sunday morning to watch cars race and do donuts in the middle of an intersection and at least one person who tried to leave the scene says she was pelted with eggs and chased by the crowd.

The incident took place between 3 and 4 a.m. at the intersection of Libbie and Patterson avenues.

A woman who was driving home after delivering flowers to a friend at nearby St. Mary's Hospital captured the scene on video.

Watch: Street takeover in Richmond's West End

RAW VIDEO: Street takeover in Richmond's West End

She asked not to be identified, citing fear of retribution from those involved.

"I tried to turn right to get away from the scene, and when I did that, people on the side of the street that I turned on threw eggs at my car, and I was going rather slow, just in case something was to happen or a car was to zoom past me, and they were screaming profanities and were chasing after my car," she said.

The commotion also woke up neighbor Darin Williams, who raced outside to find cars speeding down Granite Avenue toward Patterson.

"There were 100 people. They were filming. People were yelling, yelling and hollering," Williams said. "People were flying, I don't know how fast they were going, but people were flying up and down the side streets. They were spinning out, doing donuts, whatever you want to call it. A lot of that."

Both Williams and the woman who filmed the incident say they saw a couple of patrol cars in the area but did not see officers taking action.

"I didn't see the police doing anything that was kind of disturbing," Williams said. "I'd like to know what they were doing, and if they were taking license numbers and videoing what was going on, what exactly they were doing, why they were allowing this to continue."

"They were parked further away and well enough away it appeared that they weren't getting out of their cars," the woman said.

Both witnesses say they want accountability to ensure the situation does not happen again.

"I think the police need to have license plates, numbers and facial recognition to hold these people accountable," the woman said.

She also said she would be willing to turn over her video to police if asked.

"Absolutely yes. I think something needs to be done," she said.

"Frankly, some people should be charged for what they were doing here. And I would like to see less of this kind of stuff going on. Kind of unnerving," Williams added.

CBS6 reached out to Richmond Police with the neighbors' concerns, but city offices were closed for International Women's Day. We are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.