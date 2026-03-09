Chicky Gabagool + new Richmond restaurants to check out this month

RICHMOND, Va. — A chicken sandwich called the Chicky Gabagool. Gumbo and wings. Filipino food in downtown Richmond. And a Yemeni-style coffee bar opening in Carytown. Richmond's dining scene is off to a hot start in 2026, and Eat It, Virginia podcast host Robey Martin has the rundown.

Morty's Market & Deli — Brookland Park 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond

Morty's Market & Deli, a neighborhood sandwich shop, market and bar near Fuzzy Cactus in Brookland Park comes from two Richmond industry veterans: Jay Bayer, formerly of the beloved Jackson Ward restaurant Saison, and Adam Stull, previously of Slack Tide.

The menu is inspired by Italian and Eastern European flavors, and everything is served on house-made focaccia.

Martin says the Chicky Gabagool, a thick, generously loaded chicken sandwich on that house-made focaccia, is a must-try.

"Stupid good," she said.

Patrick Moran The Chicky Gabagool at Morty's

Bon Temps — 8000 Buford Court (off Midlothian Turnpike), Richmond

Randy and Christine Boodram, the couple behind the popular La Bete food truck, have opened Bon Temps, a Creole-Caribbean bistro in South Richmond. The restaurant draws on the Boodrams' roots in Trinidad and Tobago and channels the flavors of New Orleans and Virginia as well.

Expect gumbo, wings and more.

Martin says the chicken wings are getting especially high marks from early diners. Bon Temps' owners said don't sleep on the gumbo and sauces.

Bon Temps

Lumpia RVA — Downtown Richmond 700 E. Main St., Richmond

Filipino food lovers, take note. Lumpia RVA has opened in downtown Richmond, bringing a cuisine that Martin says is underrepresented in the Richmond dining scene.

The menu features Filipino staples including pancitrice, noodles with chicken, cabbage and carrots, as well as the lumpia the restaurant is named for.

Griffin Coffee & Bakery — Carytown 3027 W. Cary St., Richmond

Griffin Coffee & Bakery has taken over the former Claudia's Bake Shop space in Carytown, bringing an international coffee and tea experience with specialty brews and pastries to one of Richmond's most popular shopping and dining corridors.

Griffin soft-opened in February and is expected to have its grand opening on Friday, March 13.

The concept expands from the owner's Griffin Lounge in Old Towne Petersburg.

WTVR Griffin Coffee & Bakery

