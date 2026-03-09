Daughter speaks out after stepdad killed by dump truck in Richmond: 'It's just heartbreaking'

RICHMOND, Va. — The stepdaughter of Donald Jacuik, the man hit and killed by a dump truck driver in Richmond earlier this year, spoke exclusively to CBS 6 to share memories of her stepfather's life.

"It's just heartbreaking," Linda Carter said. "He died in a probably a lot of pain, and because he didn't die right away, and that's what's hurt, you know, I think about that."

Jacuik, known as Danny to family and friends, was hit and killed just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2026, at the intersection of West Leigh and North Harrison streets in Richmond.

Police say he had the right of way in the intersection is a few feet away from Carver Elementary School.

Carter says her stepfather was simply walking from home to the store to get a Pepsi when he was hit.

"I mean, I can still cry now, because just getting hit by a car, I mean, and this wasn't a car, it's a truck, a dump truck. You just can't imagine just the terror that had to go through his soul, you know," Carter said.

Carter described Jacuik as a bright light who could make anyone laugh and a jack of all trades. He not only had a experience as a welder but also knew landscaping and gardening.

"He was, you know, my handy man, my call to," Carter said.

Jacuik's death was Richmond's second deadly collision involving a pedestrian in 2026. Kristin Tolbert, 26, of Richmond, was killed crossing Semmes Avenue on Jan. 3.

Multiple pedestrians in the region, including Valentine executive director Bill Martin and Virginia Living magazine editor Hope Cartwright, were hit and killed in from the end of December through mid-February.

It was through CBS 6's coverage of that rash of pedestrian deaths that Carter learned her stepfather was one of the victims, days after he'd passed away.

"I just screamed and it it was just awful," Carter said.

Thomas Clements, 55, of Henrico is charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian that resulted in death. He could face a sentence of 12 months.

Carter says she wants a tougher penalty.

"I hope justice is served, and at least his CDL is taken away from him so that he can't drive a big vehicle again," Carter said.

She also has a message for drivers.

"People just need to slow down, you know, and or pay attention," Carter said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

