Dump truck driver charged in Richmond pedestrian death

RICHMOND, Va. — The driver of a dump truck that struck and killed a pedestrian on Leigh Street in Richmond in January has been charged, according to Richmond Police.

Thomas Clements, 55, surrendered without incident Thursday following an indictment by a grand jury earlier this week. He is charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian that resulted in death, according to Richmond Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Leigh and North Harrison streets around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a dump truck. Officers found Donald Jaciuk, 64, of Richmond, down and unresponsive in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said Jaciuk was crossing West Leigh Street northbound in the crosswalk with a walk signal when Clements turned left from North Harrison Street onto West Leigh Street eastbound, striking him.

Clements remained at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

