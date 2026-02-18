Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charges filed against Richmond driver weeks after deadly Semmes Avenue hit-and-run

A neighbor is organizing a vigil to honor 26-year-old Kristin Tolbert, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Semmes Avenue less than two weeks ago as police continue searching for the driver who fled the scene.
RICHMOND, Va. — Charges have been filed against a Richmond driver weeks after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Semmes Avenue.

According to court paperwork filed Wednesday, Kelvin Carr Russell of Richmond is facing multiple charges in connection to the crash on Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of Semmes Avenue, near the intersection of West 15th Street.

Kristin Tolbert, 26, of Richmond, was killed. She moved to Richmond not long before her death and was less than a block from her Manchester apartment at the time of the crash.

Carr Russell is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving causing death and driver not reporting accident. He was arraigned on Wednesday.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

