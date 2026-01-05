Community demands Semmes Avenue safety changes after woman killed: 'Such a tragedy'

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash on Semmes Avenue in Richmond, leaving families once again in that area calling for safety improvements.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Semmes Avenue near the intersection of West 15th Street. Police say the woman was crossing the four-lane highway in the northbound lanes when she was hit by a driver headed east who never stopped.

"It's such a tragedy to think that someone's out walking in their neighborhood in the evening and they die like that. They get hit by a car," Pippa Holloway said.

Holloway, who lives along Semmes Avenue, is a member of the Semmes Avenue Safety Committee. She says deadly crashes and serious injuries happen far too often on the road.

"We've seen many families and many people, not just killed, but also people who have sustained serious and sometimes life-changing injuries," Holloway said.

The owner of a smoke shop near the crash scene provided surveillance video to police but expressed concern about the hit-and-run incident.

"There's an emotional impact on our city of all this," Holloway said. "This is not good for people."

Holloway, who lives blocks away from the crash site, acknowledges that road safety is a complicated issue without simple solutions. However, she continues advocating for changes she believes will save lives.

WTVR Reporter Kelsey Jones and Pippa Holloway

"Through technology and through architecture, [we] could narrow the roads, could make our roads safer. We've seen some improvements, but we'd really love to see more," Holloway said.

The safety committee is pushing for speed cameras and pedestrian safety improvements along the corridor.

"We need to work together for solutions," Holloway said.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation by the police department's Crash Team.

If you have information that could help detectives, call RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.