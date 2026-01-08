Police identify woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on Richmond's Southside last weekend.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Semmes Avenue, near the intersection of West 15th Street.
Officers arrived to find a woman down and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thursday, police identified the woman as Kristin Tolbert, 26, of Richmond.
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.
This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Kristin Tolbert to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
