Mother of hit-and-run victim speaks out, calls for driver to come forward

RICHMOND, Va. — Karen Romine is holding on to the memories of her 26-year-old daughter Kristen Tolbert, not knowing their Christmas visit would be the last time she would see her.

"We had just had the best visit for Christmas, it was truly, truly a gift from God the week she was home," Romine said. "It's still very much surreal."

Romine's life changed in an instant after she learned her daughter was killed in a hit-and-run on Semmes Avenue while walking her dog just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 3. Tolbert was just a block away from her Manchester apartment.

Sadly, Romine says she didn't learn about her daughter's death from police until three days later.

"It took the breath out of me. It crushed me. I automatically went to, it's been three days, nobody knew who she was for three days," Romine said.

Her daughter recently moved to Richmond. Born and raised in Tennessee where her family still lives, Tolbert's career as a scientist brought her to the area. Romine says Kristen loved to travel and had a passion for kids. She was also a loving daughter and sister.

"I wonder why they didn't stop, they just kept going," Romine said.

CBS 6 reporter Kelsey Jones asked what her message is to the driver that killed her daughter. Romine said: "Oh God, I never thought about that. I've just been mad, but I'm not mad. Because I know God has a plan."

Kristen's death is one of seven pedestrian fatalities in the city of Richmond in the last month. CBS 6 recently spoke with a neighbor calling for pedestrian safety improvements and speed cameras in that area. It's action Romine hopes the city prioritizes.

"It's such a long stretch of road it's so easy to speed," Romine said. "She mentioned how people drive, and I guess there's been accidents or hit and runs prior in that location."

Romine never thought her daughter would be one to fall victim. She now hopes the driver turns themselves in.

"Just come forward and just let the detectives, police know you did it. I don't want her to go in vain," Romine said.

Kristen's family is in the process of planning her funeral arrangements. A vigil is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Kristen's apartment complex at 1429 McDonough Street.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that pertinent pieces of evidence have been recovered, but Richmond police say they still need more details to solve the case.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

