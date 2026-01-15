Vigil planned for Semmes Avenue hit-and-run victim as police search for suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — A neighbor is organizing a vigil to honor 26-year-old Kristin Tolbert, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Semmes Avenue less than two weeks ago, as police continue searching for the driver.

Tolbert, who recently moved to Richmond, was walking along Semmes Avenue near 14th Street when she was struck and killed. She was less than a block from her Manchester apartment when the crash occurred.

Octavia Wright-Brooks, who lived across the hallway from Tolbert at an apartment complex near the scene, said she is having a hard time staying silent while the driver remains at large.

"You really don't know sometimes until it hits your front door step, I'll say that," Wright-Brooks said.

Wright-Brooks described Tolbert as having a bright smile and sweet soul, saying she was beautiful inside and out. The two often interacted while walking their dogs.

"Have a heart. It's not an admission of guilt to stop and make sure someone is okay, or to possibly talk to someone before they leave this Earth," Wright-Brooks said. "Nobody wants to die alone."

The vigil is scheduled for Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of their apartment complex at 1429 McDonough Street.

"I ask everybody to join, and to start to be careful out here as you're walking your dogs, walking to the store. Start to be careful," Wright-Brooks said.

Richmond Police say the case remains under investigation. Crime Insider sources say that pertinent pieces of evidence have been recovered, but more information is needed to solve the case.

"It's just very disheartening," Wright-Brooks said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call their anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

