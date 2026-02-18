Driver accused of striking and killing Virginia Living editor before leaving the scene denied bond

RICHMOND, Va. — The driver accused of striking and killing a 23-year-old woman and then fleeing the scene on Monday evening, has been denied bond.

Latesha Coleman, 41, is charged with charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to the crash. Coleman appeared in court on Wednesday for her arraignment hearing and was denied bond.

Investigators determined Hope Cartwright, 23, was crossing 2nd Street eastbound in the crosswalk when a vehicle making a left turn from East Cary Street struck her. Cartwright, an associate editor at Virginia Living magazine, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colleagues remember magazine editor killed crossing Richmond street: '23 years old and brilliant'

Using traffic camera footage and data from Flock Automatic License Plate Readers, analysts in the RPD Capital City Intelligence Center identified the striking vehicle and its registered owner within an hour.

First Precinct officers located the parked truck and contacted Coleman.

“This is an excellent example of good police work from Fourth and First precinct officers and Crash Team investigators, aided by CCIC and the narrow, sharp focus of Flock technology to produce a rapid arrest for this tragic collision,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.



The incident adds to Richmond’s growing pedestrian safety concerns. In early January, Mayor Danny Avula announced a series of actions to improve safety as part of his Vision Zero response following the deaths of six pedestrians over a three-week period. In 2025, 13 pedestrians were killed in traffic-related incidents.

“My heart is heavy as I mourn another life lost on our streets, killed by a driver," Avula said in a statement. "Every tragedy is a stark reminder that safety must come first. I’m fully committed to preventing these senseless deaths and making Richmond’s streets safe for all.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective Quinn at 804-646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

