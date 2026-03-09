New Details: 3 men face Richmond judge on murder and firearms charges in Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people arrested in connection with the Shockoe Bottom mass shooting have appeared before a Richmond judge.

Sha'Quan Sa'Deek Morris, 22, Drevon Jackson-Brown, 25, and Carlos Neville Johnson Jr., 26, are all facing murder and firearms-related charges stemming from the Feb. 21 shooting.

Local News Police: 3 Henrico men arrested in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

"We will prosecute these crimes and all crimes to the fullest extent of the law," Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said.

Johnson appeared in court Friday, while Morris and Jackson-Brown were in court Monday morning.

CBS 6 obtained the affidavits for all three men, which reveal who they allegedly shot, as well as a third person who was shot in the hand.

Documents reveal Jackson-Brown and Johnson had been together when the argument broke out.

Video shows both men shooting into the crowd in the same direction, despite not seeing anyone pointing a gun at them.

Both Jackson-Brown and Johnson are charged with killing Genesis Jones and shooting another man who survived a gunshot wound to the hand.

Morris is charged with killing Dominic Jackson, who was Jackson-Brown's brother.

According to the affidavit, Morris was not involved in the initial fight that broke out before the shooting and is not alleged to be associated with anyone who was involved.

Video shows Morris pulling out a firearm and firing it into the crowd, with those bullets killing Dominic Jackson.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said all three could face additional charges as the investigation continues and that more arrests could be made.

"We do believe other people had firearms and were discharging them. But we do believe we have held accountable those who were responsible for the deaths," Edwards said.

Richmond Police are calling on people with video of the fights that led to the mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom to text them to 804-546-7323 or share with the FBI here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.