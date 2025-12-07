Freezing Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Freezing Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. for the entire CBS 6 viewing area.

Thick fog and temperatures at or below freezing will cause untreated surfaces to be icy through mid-morning. Visibility may drop to below one-quarter of a mile at times.

Today will stay mostly cloudy most of the day with some breaks during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

A disturbance could bring a period of light snow on Monday, especially south of Richmond. Accumulations in the metro, if any, would be minor. Far southern and southwestern areas could see an inch or two of accumulation if the ground stays cold enough. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 20s.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the teens to lower 20s.

Temperatures will warm back to around 50 mid-week.

We are watching another system for late Thursday into Friday. Much of that looks to be rain, but some mixed precipitation is possible Friday morning. The computer models are a bit at odds with what may happen, so we will update the forecast as the week goes on.

