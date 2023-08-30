17-year-old girl injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. – A teenage girl was injured in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 5700 block of Sweetwood Drive just before 3:30 p.m.

Police told Burkett that a 17-year-old girl was shot in a domestic incident.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, but there has been word on the severity of her injuries.

No additional details were available at last check.

