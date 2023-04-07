2 victims file $15 million lawsuit against Richmond chiropractor convicted of sex crimes

RICHMOND, Va. -- The criminal case against an area chiropractor who was convicted last summer of sex crimes against two women is heading to civil court.

The two victims have filed lawsuits against Michael Pollock and they are also suing the Advanced Wellness Center on Grove Avenue where the assaults took place in 2021.

Both Pollock and the business are accused of negligently breaching standard of care duties.

Additionally Advanced Wellness is accused of being negligent in hiring Pollock as he had been at the center of numerous state board of medicine investigations, dating back to the 1980s, including allegations of sexual misconduct.

Combined both plaintiffs are seeking more than $15 million dollars.

They are each demanding a jury trial.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.