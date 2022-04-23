Watch live coverage of Monument Avenue 10K, CBS 6 Cheer Zone

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is the day! The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger kicks off Saturday morning in Richmond.

The in-person run returned to the traditional Monument Avenue course after the pandemic forced the race to change course the last two years.

If you're taking part, be sure to look for the CBS 6 Zone in the median at Monument and Tilden. Some of your favorite CBS 6 staffers — as well as Storm Rider 6 — will be there to motivate you. So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

WTVR CBS 6 Cheer Zone at the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger.

We're also streaming LIVE coverage of the race starting at 8:30 a.m. on our 24/7 streaming channel. (Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku. Search: WTVR Richmond.)

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.