Watch
Community

Actions

Watch live coverage of Monument Avenue 10K, CBS 6 Cheer Zone

First look CBS 6 Cheer Zone at Monument Avenue 10K
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k
Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 07:42:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is the day! The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger kicks off Saturday morning in Richmond.

The in-person run returned to the traditional Monument Avenue course after the pandemic forced the race to change course the last two years.

If you're taking part, be sure to look for the CBS 6 Zone in the median at Monument and Tilden. Some of your favorite CBS 6 staffers — as well as Storm Rider 6 — will be there to motivate you. So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

cheerzone.jpg
CBS 6 Cheer Zone at the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger.

We're also streaming LIVE coverage of the race starting at 8:30 a.m. on our 24/7 streaming channel. (Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku. Search: WTVR Richmond.)

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

A major weekend warm-up 2 hurt after officer-involved crash at Richmond intersection Probe into officer-involved crash that killed teens in 'final stages' Woman's family thinks husband disposed of her body Members of YMCA Leaders Club to help at 10K finish line How this Richmonder has shared his love of running with students COVID-19 in Virginia: New cases dropped 28% this week Richmond man pleads guilty to production of child porn Some Richmond parents believe kids are struggling with trauma Developer plans townhomes in Manchester, Museum District

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.