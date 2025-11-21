'Legendary Santa' visits patients at Children's Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The "Legendary Santa" stopped by the Children's Hospital of Richmond on Friday to visit with patients.

More than a dozen patients visited Santa, did crafts and played games. Families were also given free photos.

Santa's visit was made possible through the work of the hospital's child life specialists, who work to make sure patients don't miss out on fun activities in the hospital.

Legendary Santa will be in the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Dec. 6, and the parade's new route will pass by the hospital.

