Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to Richmond Dec. 6 with extended route

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 6, with an extended route and new features designed to spread Christmas joy throughout the community.

This year's parade will start at the Science Museum of Virginia and traveling down Broad Street to 10th Street. The route will pass by the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, creating a magical experience for patients, families and staff at the hospital.

In a new twist for 2025, young patients at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU will vote on which PBS Kids character will serve as the parade's grand marshal. Those votes will be tallied next week.

The parade will feature traditional favorites including balloons, floats, marching bands and dance groups, culminating with the grand arrival of Santa Claus.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live for viewers who want to watch from home.

This year's theme is "Spreading Christmas Joy," reflecting the parade's mission to bring holiday cheer to the Richmond community.

